Ingram Warns Partners of COVID-19 Stimulus Scams

April 21, 2020

Distributor cautions that scammers and hackers are using pandemic to steal financial data, stimulus money

By Larry Walsh

If you’re struggling to complete government assistance application forms or confused by the payout status, beware of scammers, hackers, and con-artists using the crisis as an opportunity to steal financial information and money, says Ingram Micro.