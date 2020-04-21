LogMeIn Names Intelisys Veteran to Head Channel Business

Rick Ribas assumes newly created role as demand for remote-work tools spikes

LogMeIn is continuing a busy April with the announcement Tuesday that former Intelisys Communications channel executive Rick Ribas is now the company’s vice president of global channels.

The Lowdown: Ribas, who has more than three decades of channel and sales experience with a range of organizations, comes to LogMeIn as the company and other remote communications vendors see a surge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Details: Ribas is taking a newly created role at LogMeIn. He will be responsible for growing the Boston-based company’s channel sales, creating new channel business partnerships, and bringing new sales opportunities to LogMeIn’s partners around the world.



He comes to LogMeIn as the demand for videoconferencing and other remote-working tools has spiked as most employees around the globe suddenly find themselves working from home in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Vendors from Microsoft and Cisco to Zoom and RingCentral have seen sharp increases in use of their products since the end of February.

The Impact: Ribas’ appointment comes days after LogMeIn announced a new face-to-face tech support service called Rescue Live Lens and a new Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaas) offering. During April, the company also rolled out an online informational tool to help businesses manage communications and information-sharing around COVID-19; remote work kits for schools, healthcare providers, and nonprofits; and new integration with Microsoft Teams.

Background: Ribas spent almost 10 years with Intelisys, most recently as senior vice president of national partner sales. Prior to that, he spent eight years with PlanetOne Communications as COO for national sales and alliances. He also was founder and CEO of Online Telecommunications, a telecom consulting firm.

The Buzz: “Rick has extensive leadership experience in channel and partner sales and has achieved significant success globally as a leader and advocate for channel support and resources within the companies where he has worked,” said Chris Manton-Jones, senior vice president of worldwide sales at LogMeIn. “We believe his business acumen and leadership abilities will contribute significantly to the success of our partner and channel sales programs for our unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support businesses. Bringing someone with Rick’s experience and ability to LogMeIn is a great endorsement of our strategy and ambition.”



“LogMeIn has a recognized best-in-class portfolio of cloud-based remote connectivity services for unified communications and collaboration, IT management, and customer engagement with millions of customers globally. After 30 years in the industry, it’s not often that you recognize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Ribas said. “We have a fabulous opportunity to grow the business even further and expand into new sectors, matching the company’s business values to the demands and high expectations of our clients.”