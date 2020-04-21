Podcast: MSPs Resistant, Not Immune, to COVID-19 Downturn
April 21, 2020
Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola says MSPs will weather the COVID-19 recession, but have to survive depression-like conditions first.
No business is immune to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite having long-term and recurring contracts, managed service providers (MSPs) are feeling the pinch of the downturn as customers curtail or shut down operations.
Many MSPs are reporting that customers are canceling contracts, downgrading services, or simply not paying. According to 2112’s COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Channel Partners report, one in five solution providers is experiencing cash-flow disruptions and order cancellations as a result of the crisis.
Fred Voccola, CEO of managed service tool provider Kaseya, says MSPs are resilient to economic downturns, if not resistant to recessions, but he cautions that the world is experiencing depression-like economic conditions that will adversely affect MSPs as much as their customers. It’s when things improve to be more “recession-like” that MSPs will recover and thrive faster than most businesses.
Voccola shares more of what he sees in the managed service segment and his long-term outlook for MSPs in this episode of POD2112.
