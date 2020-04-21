Channelnomics Original

Technology
Jennifer Morgan (center) is departing SAP, leaving the consolidated post to Christian Klein (right).

Seeking Quick Action, SAP Returns to Single CEO

April 21, 2020

Business software vendor advances plans to consolidate the co-CEO role in response to COVID-19

Channelnomics Staff

SAP once again has just one CEO. The Germany-based company announced yesterday that Jennifer Morgan is departing at the end of the month and leaving leadership solely in the hands of Christian Klein.