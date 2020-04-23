Channelnomics Original

Technology
Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian

Google Cloud’s Anthos Now Available on AWS

April 23, 2020

Cloud service provider expands multicloud capabilities, with Azure support coming later

By Jeffrey Burt

Google Cloud is making good on the promise it made last year to extend its Anthos hybrid cloud platform to other public clouds, announcing this week that enterprises can now run Google Cloud services on Amazon Web Services (AWS) now and Microsoft Azure in the future.