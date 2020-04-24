Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

Steelcase

Channelnomics Original

Technology

Axcient Improve File Sharing, Backup for Remote Workforce

April 24, 2020

Accelerates roadmap for its Anchor and CloudFinder solutions

By Jeffrey Burt

With demand from MSPs for its Anchor secure file-sharing software jumping 70% due to the surge of employees working from home, Axcient is speeding up the roadmap for both that product and its CloudFinder backup offering.