SolarWinds Advises MSPs on Software Patches
April 24, 2020
Addresses 0-day vulnerabilities and more
Gill Langston, head security nerd at SolarWinds MSP, unveils critical and important patches for Windows operating systems, browsers, SharePoint, Microsoft Dynamics, and Adobe. He recommends that managed service providers prioritize the patches, focusing first on OS fixes for Internet-facing user workstations, and test on a small set of systems before deploying widely.
Read the blog here.
