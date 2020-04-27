Dice: Tech Industry Faring Better Than Others During Pandemic

Demand for tech pros is growing in many regions, though there’s softness in some occupations

At a time when more than 26 million people in the United States have filed for unemployment as the coronavirus pandemic batters the economy, the tech space has weathered the downturn better than many other industries, according to online technology job site Dice. However, how well technology pros are doing depends on their jobs and the regions they work in.

The Lowdown: Dice this month released its Tech Job Report for the first quarter, revealing that tech job postings increased significantly year-over-year for both established and start-up regions. The COVID-19 outbreak began to break out of China in January and by March had overwhelmed much of the world, including the United States. The company warned, however, that job posting data for early April shows a possible softening, though not at a pace that’s out of step with the trailing 12-month average range.

The Details: Key findings in the report include:



> Regions: Most tech hubs showed increases in job postings from February to March, including Raleigh, North Carolina (up 28%); San Diego (23%); and Arlington, Virginia (20%). Only four of the top tech areas – Boston (a 6% drop), Columbus, Ohio (5%), Atlanta (4%), and New York City (1%) – saw the numbers from February to March fall.



> Employers: The four cities that saw job postings drop have a mix of both tech start-ups and big tech firms that are struggling to keep up with the rising load on their services as they adapt to the sudden growth in employees working from home. Other companies are expanding their workforces to meet the demand. That includes Amazon, which increased their job postings by 110% to hire more software developers and network engineers. Other companies with increasing tech job postings include Cisco (71%), Walmart (64%), NBC (43%), AMD (42%), and Sony (38%).



> Jobs: The occupations that showed the sharpest Q1 year-to-year increase in job postings were front-end developer (68%), computer programmer (58%), Java developer (52%), .NET developer (46%), and DevOps engineer (39%). Other jobs saw a decrease, including software developer (an 8% drop) and network engineer (3%).



>Focus shift: The postings for job developers and network engineers most likely fell as companies prioritize stability and work-from-home efforts over new development projects, Dice officials said. Employers ramped up their job postings in February and March for cybersecurity engineer (up 20%), systems engineer (11%), and systems administrator (7%), looking to scale their infrastructures, provide security for remote employees, and maintain their core platforms.



The full Dice report can be found here.

The Impact: The global economy – and the United States’ in particular – has taken a beating as businesses have temporarily closed to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The rapid shift to working from home has helped the tech industry hold up better to the economic strains than such industries as hospitality, travel, food, and retail. However, as social distancing and other measures extend deeper into the spring and early summer, even as some states begin to open up their economies, the long-range impact on tech jobs is unclear.

The Buzz: “Dice’s deep knowledge and critical understanding of changing trends in technology careers puts us in a unique position to share proprietary data and timely content that allows us all to manage through the pandemic,” said Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, parent company to Dice. “While job postings in certain locations have softened in recent weeks, businesses are still in desperate need of high-quality technologists who can keep businesses operating seamlessly as the need for remote work and social distancing increases. Tech professionals can assist businesses with strategy shifts to better meet immediate and ongoing needs such as infrastructure maintenance, cloud architecture expansion, or digitization.”