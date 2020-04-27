Channelnomics Original

Technology
Facebook Messenger Rooms desktop version (courtesy of Facebook)

Facebook Launches New Attempt at Cracking Into Videoconferencing

April 27, 2020

New free service could threaten existing mainstream platforms such as Zoom and Webex

Facebook is making another attempt at the videoconferencing market with the launch of Messenger Rooms, a free service that supports up to 50 users per session. The new offering is aimed at consumers, and that could both benefit and threaten established commercial video communications providers.