Channelnomics Original

Partnership
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at Dreamforce 2019 (Courtesy of Salesforce)

Add Dreamforce to the List of Canceled Events

April 30, 2020

Salesforce nixes annual conference amid continued uncertainty about COVID-19

San Francisco lost another major tech conference, with Salesforce canceling its annual Dreamforce convention and joining the list of companies canceling major events amid the pandemic.