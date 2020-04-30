Add Dreamforce to the List of Canceled Events

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at Dreamforce 2019 (Courtesy of Salesforce)

Salesforce nixes annual conference amid continued uncertainty about COVID-19

San Francisco lost another major tech conference, with Salesforce canceling its annual Dreamforce convention and joining the list of companies canceling major events amid the pandemic.

The Lowdown: Salesforce says it will make the gathering of customers and partners a virtual event. The cloud software company says it will “re-imagine” all of its 2020 events as virtual rather than risk having people travel.

The Impact: The loss of this event is a major blow to the San Francisco Bay area, which is a huge beneficiary of Dreamforce. In 2019, more than 171,000 people attended the Salesforce event, generating more than $240 million in economic activity in San Francisco and the surrounding communities.



Salesforce’s decision is part of a trend by technology companies to stand down from live events in 2020 and the first half of 2021, limiting the risk of staff, partners, and customers contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Channelnomics Point of View: The Dreamforce cancellation isn’t just about COVID-19. During the quarantine, technology companies are learning that they can operate effectively and interact with people en masse without live events. Surveys by The 2112 Group, which publishes Channelnomics, have found that vendors are increasingly moving toward alternatives to live events for their post-pandemic recoveries.