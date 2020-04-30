Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Channel Marketplace a One-Stop Shop for Partners, Vendors

April 30, 2020

10 channel product, service firms launch online site that includes a human-driven concierge service

By Jeffrey Burt

Ten channel technology and service companies are coming together to create an online marketplace that can help link tech vendors and channel professionals with needed go-to-market resources.