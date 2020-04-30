Channel Marketplace a One-Stop Shop for Partners, Vendors

10 channel product, service firms launch online site that includes a human-driven concierge service

Ten channel technology and service companies are coming together to create an online marketplace that can help link tech vendors and channel professionals with needed go-to-market resources.

The Lowdown: The Channel Marketplace, announced Thursday, will feature a concierge service, where real people will guide vendors and partners can find and connect with the products, services, and expertise they need.

The Details: Each of the 10 participating companies is contributing its solutions and resources to the marketplace, giving tech companies and channel players a one-stop shop for solutions and resources. In addition, the companies are delivering thought leadership through blogs posted to the Channel Marketplace and through their experts.



The 10 founding members are channel consultancy The 2112 Group (parent company of Channelnomics); bChannels, a partner sales and marketing specialist; channel infrastructure consultancy Is Inspired; OneAffiniti, a marketing solution provider for channel partners; Perks Worldwide Channel, a channel marketing firm; channel consultancy Signals; Spark Your Channel, a marketing automation company; channel enablement firm Successful Channels; channel expert Vartopia; and Webinfinity, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based engagement company.



More information about the Channel Marketplace can be found here.

The Impact: There are myriad avenues for tech vendors and channel players to find resources. Like other online marketplaces, the Channel Marketplace is designed to aggregate many of those resources in a single place, making it easier and faster for vendors and partners to find what they need. Other companies, such as ConnectWise, have launched similar marketplaces for third-party solutions.

The Buzz: “Our vision is to create a better experience for channel leaders as they look for solutions to address their channel needs,” said James Hodgkinson, Webinfinity CEO and Marketplace founder. “Through The Channel Marketplace concierge process, technology companies are guided to the combination of solutions and services matched to what they need when they need it.”



“Online marketplaces are growing in popularity as they provide a unifying experience for customers looking for solutions,” said Lawrence M. Walsh, CEO and chief analyst at The 2112 Group. “Our marketplace provides technology vendors selling through the channel with a one-stop resource for finding solutions that meet their needs by a collaborative group of market experts.”



“With our singular focus on empowering channel partners’ growth, we are very excited about the collaboration and synergies with the other members of the Channel Marketplace,” OneAffiniti CEO Joel Montgomery said. “Now more than ever we believe a shared platform, efforts, and alliances is exactly what the channel needs.”



“Instead of trying to be another through-channel marketing automation tool that is mediocre at everything, we decided we would do a few things incredibly well,” said Heather Margolis, founder and CEO of Spark Your Channel. “We knew early on that strategic partnerships would be crucial to our success and the timing of The Channel Marketplace on the heels of Spark Your Channel’s February launch was perfect.”



“Channel teams need different tools and expertise as they scale and evolve,” said Vartopia founder and CEO Michael Reilly. “We are excited to join a community of partners whose solutions and expertise complement our own.”