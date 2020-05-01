MicroCorp Simplifies Agent Access to Resources

The master agent’s new portal provides easy access to technology, service, and provider information

Speed and simplified access is the aim of the new eeko Hero portal launched by MicroCorp. The master agent is aiming to make easy work for its network of telecom agents and consultants to find information on a wide range of technologies, cloud services, and incentives.

The Lowdown: The new resource organizes information on various vendors and technologies offered through MicroCorp. With one-click, the eeko Hero portal will return all the relevant information on a topic, providing agents and consultants with fast access to material they need.

The Details: eeko Hero organizes information by providers, technology and service topics, sales enablement resources, incentives, and marketing tools. Additionally, users will find topics that are hot for other agents, the latest information available, and event listings.



MicroCorp highlights several technology vendors and service providers in the eeko Hero portal, including Comcast Business, 8×8, AT&T, Spectrum, CenturyLink, and Flexential.

The Buzz:

“Highly successful agents of the future will be true consultative partners to their customers,” said Phil Keenan, president of MicroCorp. “They will need be able to access and engage with a broad ecosystem of solutions. eeko Hero is an essential tool for such agents and demonstrates MicroCorp’s commitment to providing its partners with highly innovative tools, supported by real people when you need that human touch and support.”

